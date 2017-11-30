Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Lovingly Hug On Romantic Date After Spending Thanksgiving Apart

Calling all Jelena shippers! Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber wrapped their arms around each other in a sweet embrace! It was their first date since spending Thanksgiving apart.

Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, are too cute! The on-again couple met up for a romantic date in Beverly Hills, and gave each other what looks like the warmest hug ever. The pair wrapped their arms tight around each other, and Sel had a look of pure bliss on her face during the sweet embrace. The intimate dinner seemed to be a pretty casual meet-up, with Justin wearing a hoodie and sweats for the occasion, while the “Wolves” singer opted for a chic red coat. See the affectionate photo below!

The two singers were caught dining together the same night they attended a church service with one another. We haven’t seen the couple together since they were spotted kissing at his hockey game on Nov. 15, and we’re beyond excited to see them hanging out again — especially since they spent Thanksgiving apart. The “Love Yourself” singer went to his home country of Canada, while Selena spent time with her family in Texas. If their separate holiday celebrations impacted their relationship in any way, it appears it just brought them closer together! Click here to see photos of all the times the pair have been spotted together since reconnecting in October!

The “Bad Liar” singer even recently opened up about her rekindled romance with her first love. “I cherish people who have really impacted my life,” Selena told Billboard in an interview celebrating her being named their “Woman of the Year.” She also later noted how she’s struggled with a feeling of loneliness throughout her career, but is now in a much better place, partially due to Justin being in her life again. “I don’t know how to explain the place that I’m in other than to say I just feel full,” she said. Aww! We don’t know how these two could get any more adorable — but they’ll probably find a way!

