Lea Michele & Joey McIntyre Team Up For Fun Duet At Disney’s Holiday Celebration

This might be our favorite collaboration of all-time! Lea Michele teamed up with Joey McIntyre for an epic performance at Disney’s Holiday Celebration, and it was complete perfection.

Lea Michele and Joey McIntyre may seem like a random pairing at first glance, but when they duetted for The Wonderful World Of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, it was INCREDIBLE! The stars teamed up to sing a rendition of “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” and totally blew our minds. Of course, we knew they could both sing, but having them onstage together was definitely a treat. Lea looked gorgeous in a gold, embellished dress, which fit right in with the holiday-themed event, and her hair pulled back in a tight ponytail. Joey also looked festive in a sparkling black blazer!

The duo performed amidst a set of gorgeous, twinkling lights, with a Christmas tree in the background to give the full holiday effect. There were also mock boxes of presents on the stage and tons of other festive, holiday decorations. The crowd was totally entranced by the pair’s powerful voices, and it was definitely one of the best moments of the night. Other performers at the show included Fifth Harmony, Lea Michele, Darius Rucker, and Ciara, among others. The event, which was pre-taped at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort earlier this month, was hosted by Julianne Hough and Nick Lachey, with Jesse Palmer as co-host.

The stars also filmed performances for Disney’s upcoming Christmas parade, which will air on Christmas Day, so if you were loving what you saw, make sure you check back in next month for more! In the meantime, click through the gallery above to check out more epic photos from the event!

It may be cold outside, but @LeaMichele and @joeymcintyre are teaming up for a holiday duet for the #DisneyHolidayCelebration. pic.twitter.com/OzRLvmlq9M — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) December 1, 2017

