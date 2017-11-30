Jim Nabors Dead: ‘Gomer Pyle’ Star Sadly Dies At 87

Jim Nabors, the star of ’60s TV show ‘Gomer Pyle’ reportedly died on Nov. 30. Find out more details surrounding his death, here.

Jim Nabors passed away on Nov. 30. The actor, who was most well-known for playing the cheerful Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, and his own subsequent spin off, was 87 when he died. The star passed away peacefully in his Hawaii home on Wednesday night, his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader, told Indiana’s WTHR Sports Director Dave Calabro. “We lost a great friend and legend,” Calabro said.

Jim was also a film star and singer. He appeared in movies like, The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas and Cannonball Run II. His singing career was particularly successful, with 28 recorded albums, five of which were certified gold, and one went platinum. His song, “Back Home Again In Indiana” became an unofficial anthem of the Indie 500, and he sang the track before the annual race nearly every year from 1972 until his last time in 2014.

Jim lived out his retirement in Hawaii with his partner of 38 years. The couple married in Seattle on Jan. 15, 2013 — just one month after same-sex marriage became legal in Washington state. He was closeted until his marriage, but there had been rumors about his sexual orientation long before that. He had been largely rumored to have married Rock Hudson in the early ’70s, but they were never more than friends.

