Ed Sheeran & Beyonce’s Remixed Duet Of ‘Perfect’ Just Dropped — Listen Here

Ed Sheeran and Beyonce on a track together? Nobody saw it coming, which makes it so that much more spectacular. Listen to their remix of Ed’s hit ‘Perfect’ here!

Ed Sheeran, 26, got Beyonce, 36, to duet with him on “Perfect,” and truly, Christmas has come early! We didn’t think the track could get any more per–oh, you know what we mean. Bey’s sultry voice is the perfect companion to Ed’s on this touching melody! Listen to it below, and tell us that you don’t think it should qualify for a 2018 Grammy Award!

Ed teased the collaboration mere days before it was released, dropping hints in interviews before finally revealing the mystery feature on Instagram just one day prior. “You’ll have to wait and see, but it’s a pretty big f*cking deal,” he said in a recent interview with Channel 4 Radio. “I’m just basically gonna ‘Despacito’ ‘Perfect.'” That he did.

Beyonce’s turn on the “Shape of You” singer’s track comes after her other two collaborations in 2017 — “Mi Gente” with J Balvin and Willy William and Eminem‘s “Walk On Water.” The queen is certainly keeping fans warm until she decides to release solo music again! See more photos of Beyonce here.

Listen to Ed and Beyonce’s “Perfect:”

Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect, comes out today at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight GMT x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Nov 30, 2017 at 3:31am PST

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Perfect” with Beyonce? Tell us in the comments section if you love it more than the original!