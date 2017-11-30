Disney’s Magical Holiday Celebration: See Ciara, Fifth Harmony & More At The Festive Event

Get in the holiday spirit with help from Disney on Nov. 30! See epic pics of celebrity performances and more festive moments from Disney’s holiday special here!

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration is here! Stars gathered at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort earlier this month to film the epic holiday special, which finally aired on Nov. 30 — and we gathered all the photos from the event. The special, hosted by Julianne Hough and Nick Lachey, featured performances from stars like Ciara, Jason Derulo, Fifth Harmony, Lea Michele, Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell and plenty of others. All the singers got in the spirit with festive ensembles as they performed in front of holiday-themed sets, smack in the middle of the Disney parks!

The epic event also featured special appearances from the best Disney characters, like Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Donald and Daisy Duck. We also got to see the epic castles all lit up for the holidays at various Disney parks around the world — from Florida to California to Paris and even Shanghai and Hong Kong. Plus, there were plenty more unforgettable Disney moments to be seen! The artists also filmed performances for Disney’s Christmas Parade during the epic event, which we will get to see when they air on ABC Christmas Day. The parks were all decked out in the best holiday decorations, and with Christmas less than a month away, it had us yearning for the holidays more than ever!

Click through the gallery above to check out the performers and more epic moments from the Disney holiday celebration. It was certainly a fabulous evening!

HollywoodLifers, who were you most excited to see at Disney’s holiday special!? What was your favorite moment of the night?