Ciara Stuns In White Off-Shoulder Floor-Length Gown At 2017 Billboard Women In Music

Ciara looked incredible as she walked the red carpet at the Billboard Women In Music event. She’s hosting the show and started the night in a gorgeous look — see it here!

Ciara, 32, modeled a show-stopping look on the red carpet for the Billboard Women In Music event. The show was held in Los Angeles, Calif. on Nov. 30, and Ciara was the host! We can’t wait to see her many outfit changes throughout the night! On the carpet, though, she wore a super dramatic white gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a huge train. The singer styled her thick locks in a high ponytail, and opted for a simple smokey eyeshadow look and a nude lip. Perfection!

The Billboard Women In Music awards show and dinner is undeniably star-studded, with Selena Gomez being honored as their Woman Of The Year. There will also be rousing performances by Camila Cabello and Grace VanderWaal, and major music powerhouses like Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, and Kehlani being honored! So awesome.

Ciara also just dazzled at the American Music Awards on Nov. 19, where she wore a black snakeskin wrap dress and knee-high boots. WOWSA! Black was the color of the night at that show, with Demi Lovato, Selena and Ciara all SLAYING in sexy pieces. The mother of two seems to look better and better at every single carpet! This working mother is keeping busy as well — she hosting the West Coast celebration of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Dec. 31. Can you believe it’s almost 2018?! We’re so thrilled to be seeing more of Ciara lately!

