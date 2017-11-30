Camila Cabello Performs Gorgeous Stripped-Down Version Of ‘Havana’ At Billboard Women In Music

Camila Cabello is such a legend! She performed her hit ‘Havana’ at ‘Billboard’s Women in Music dinner and awards ceremony this evening, but it had an unexpected (and amazing) twist.

Camila looked stunning in a long pink silk lingerie-inspired gown as she performed the stripped-down version of her hit, backed only by a guitar, keyboard and light drumming. She nailed every single note, and the crowd exploded in applause after her incredible performance. Perfection!

The “Crying in the Club” singer was also being honored with the “Breakthrough Artist” award at Billboard‘s Women in Music event tonight, and she gave an inspiring speech, thanking her mother for her love and advice. “If my sister and I get to be one quarter of the woman she is, we’ll be so lucky,” Camilla gushed on stage. “I love you, Mama!” Aww! So well-deserved.

Finally, Camilla was surrounded by some of the best and brightest women in the biz tonight! Selena Gomez (Billboard’s Woman of the Year), Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, Grace VanderWaal and Kehlani all appeared and/or performed, making for one truly magical evening.

Oh, and Camila’s single “Havana” also hit No. 1 on the Pop Songs radio airplay chart this week. You go, girl!

Watch a clip of Camila’s performance from Billboard‘s Women in Music dinner and awards show:

