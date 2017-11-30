Brad Pitt Heartbroken He Couldn’t Celebrate Pax’s B-Day With Fam: ‘Misses Them Dearly’

While Pax Jolie-Pitt celebrated his 14th birthday with mom Angelina & his siblings, we learned exclusively Brad had to miss the festivities ‘thanks to Angie’ — and he’s super torn up about it!

Brad Pitt, 53, had to miss out on yet another family event — and apparently it’s because of Angelina Jolie, 42! Their shared son, Pax Jolie-Pitt celebrated his fourteenth birthday on Nov. 29, and although the teen had the company of his mom and five siblings on his special day, Brad was sadly out of the picture. If it was solely up to the father-of-six though, he apparently definitely would have been there. In fact, he misses his kids intensely! Click here to see Brad’s hottest pics of all time.

“Brad wants nothing more than to be with his children on all their milestones — like Pax‘s birthday,” a source close to Brad told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on the teen’s b-day. “But thanks to Angelina, Brad is sad and disappointed that time with Pax on his big day is simply not possible.” As we previously reported, Brad may not even be able to see his kids on Christmas — or at least that’s what he fears. “He misses his kids more than ever,” a different Brad source told us. “He does get to see them but it’s not nearly as much as he would like and it’s always up to Angelina when it happens.”

Apparently, Angie is the one who makes the decisions when it comes to the kids, and Brad’s getting pretty sick of it. “Angie makes scheduling time with their children challenging and difficult for Brad,” our insider explained. “Today is a special day for Pax, who is turning 14, but due to scheduling issues that have been in place weeks ago, Brad will be spending the day away from Pax and the other kids who will be celebrating with their mom once again.” Brad’s not the only one struggling with this new arrangement though. The kids reportedly also miss their dad very much — especially on special occasions.

“It is difficult for Pax to be away from his father, but even more hard for Brad to deal with cause he misses his kids dearly,” our source added. “Things continue to be strained since the divorce began last year and while Brad will see Pax soon, it still isn’t the same.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Brad couldn’t see Pax on his birthday? Do you think he and the kids will get more time together as time goes on?