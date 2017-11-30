Kaia Gerber, Joe Keery & 10 More Rising Stars Of 2017

In 2017, we’ve seen more promising young talent hit Hollywood than ever before! Take a look at our gallery of today’s rising stars, from model Kaia Gerber to the ’13 Reasons Why’ cast!

It’s been one hell of a year for teens (and the ones playing teens) in TV, film, from Riverdale, to Black-ish, Lady Bird and more! Check out our gallery above to see photos of 12 undeniably talented, young stars who are about to change the face of Hollywood as we know it. Trust us; they’re making waves!

There’s no doubt that 13 Reasons Why was the breakout hit show of the year. Teens and adults alike were riveted by the tragic story of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), who leaves tapes for 13 classmates to listen to — because she accuses them of being the reason she killed herself. Katherine is sensational in the heartbreaking series, and so is her costar, Dylan Minnette, who plays Clay, the friend who’s secretly in love with her. It’s clear after the last episode of the first season (after we dried all our tears) that they’re going to get so much work going forward. And we can’t wait for season 2.

Aside from demodogs and bitchin’ punk Eleven, one of the best parts of Stranger Things season 2 was the introduction of Billy, the stereotypical 80s teenage bully who only served to mercilessly antagonize the gang, and everyone else at the school. Enter Dacre Montgomery, the smokin’ hot actor who played Billy to perfection. He’s like a cross between young Rob Lowe, an angel, and a hair metal album come to life. His Stranger Things mullet is inexcusable, but we’re willing to overlook it. His costar, however…Joe Keery has better hair than all of us combined. We loved Steve’s journey between seasons, going from a terrible jock boyfriend to caring babysitter. Both Joe and Dacre are incredibly talented, and we can’t wait to see what they do next!

HollywoodLifers, who’s your favorite rising star of 2017? Let us know!