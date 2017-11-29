‘Today’: The 9 Best Potential Replacements For Matt Lauer As Host Of Iconic Morning Show

Since Matt Lauer’s abrupt exit from the ‘Today’ show, heated speculation has begun over who will be his replacement. Here’s who we feel are the top contenders!

For an entire news cycle, the startling firing of Matt Lauer, 59, as well as the disturbing allegations against him have taken center stage, including him summoning a married female employee to his office for sex. But now, as we slowly attempt to move forward, one nagging question deserves an answer: Who will replace Matt on the Today show? After all, his departure leaves a gaping void and there’s loads of on-air talent that would be perfect for the role. So, we decided to round up some TV personalities we feel have what it takes to head up the beloved show. Head here to peruse all of our top picks.

To start off, Anderson Cooper, 50, is an obvious choice for Matt’s replacement. He professional and thorough in his interviews. He knows how to cover tough, gut-wrenching events with grace and poise. He also knows how to cut loose for a ridiculous segment once in a while. But what about Anderson’s colleague at CNN — Don Lemon? This 51-year-old journalist also knows how to ask the hard questions and has a dry, incredible sense of humor!

What if Savanna Guthrie were joined by another accomplished female journalist like Megyn Kelly?! After all, her own daytime show hasn’t quite gotten the traction she’s after and her interviewing skills are the stuff of legend! How about some young blood for the role? A household name like Carson Daly might do the trick? He’s already a regular on the show, why not give him the hot seat?

