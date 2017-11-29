Kadian Noble: 5 Things About Actress Alleging Harvey Weinstein Forced Her To Masturbate Him

Another woman has come forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of assault. Kadian Noble claims the disgraced mogul forced her to sexually pleasure him, so get all the details.

1. She’s a British actress who claims he assaulted her in 2014. Sadly, another woman claims that Harvey Weinstein, 65, committed a horrific act of sexual assault. Kadian Noble, a 31-year-old model and aspiring actress, sued Harvey on Nov. 27, claiming Harvey assaulted her during the 2014 Cannes film festival, according to New York Daily News. Kadian claims that Harvey told her he was considering her for a film role when he invited her to his hotel room at the Le Majestic Hotel. During the visit, Kadian says Harvey allegedly groped her without her consent and “forced her hand to masturbate him” against her will.

“He gripped me and led me to the bathroom,” Kadian said during a Nov. 28 press conference. “He was rubbing my breasts. He placed his leg between mine from behind and was rubbing my vagina. I kept saying no, and I felt so stupid…But at the same time, I think a massive part of me had shut down, because going through it all now, it makes no sense that I didn’t run out of the room….He ejaculated all over the bathroom floor, and stepped over it as though nothing happened.” When reached for a comment by the Daily News, a rep for Harvey said their client “denies allegations of non-consensual sex.”

2. She’s says Harvey used Naomi Campbell and Oprah to trick her. Prior to the alleged incident in Cannes, Kadian met Harvey at an event in London. The Miramax co-founder was hanging out with Naomi Campbell and had Oprah Winfrey on “swinging off his arm,” according to Page Six. “I thought, obviously, this man has something amazing in store for me,” she said. “I felt completely played.”

3. Kadian is suing Harvey for sex trafficking. In addition to Harvey, Kadian is suing his brother, Bob Weinstein and the Weinstein Co. for violating U.S. sex trafficking laws. Harvey accused Harvey of committing sex trafficking when he “entice and coerced” Kadian to go to his hotel room with promise of helping her career. “He used force, he used coercion, he used fraud to get her to engage in a commercial sex act,” her lawyer, Jeff Herman said, per NBC News.

4. She nearly had her face ripped off in a car accident. Kadian competed in cycle six of Britain’s Next Top Model, but she came close to losing her modeling career – and so much more – in a devastating car crash. When she was 16, she was involved in a wreck that nearly tore her face off, according to the Birmingham Mail. “No-one wanted me to look at my face. I wasn’t concerned about what I looked like, I just wanted to rebuild myself mentally and physically, and try to get better.”

5. She’s a mother of one who operates an image consultancy business. Kadian gave birth do her daughter, Tiara, when she was just 18 years old. To provide for her family, she’s modeled, acted and as of 2017, started Elizabeth & Noble, an image consultancy business, according to her LinkedIn Page.

