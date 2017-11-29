Wendy Williams Slams Matt Lauer For Alleged Misconduct: ‘I Don’t Feel Bad’ For The ‘Lecher’

Wendy Williams tore Matt Lauer apart after his firing from NBC over alleged sexual assault, Nov. 29. She slammed Lauer saying, ‘Sorry not sorry,’ before calling him a ‘lecher.’

Matt Lauer, 59, was the target of Wendy Williams‘ “Hot Topics” segment on Nov. 29, and she didn’t hold back. After Lauer was fired from NBC as host of the Today Show, Wendy referred to him as a “letcher.” She then reflected on his 20+ year career and asked her packed audience, “How do you feel sorry [for him]? The talk show host also hashed up Lauer’s estranged wife and his two children; his tumultuous past with former Today host, Ann Curry; and, Wendy alleged that he earned a whopping $20 million paycheck at the network. Read her full argument, below:

“Sorry not sorry, in the name of Demi Lovato. Sorry not sorry, Matt Lauer,” Wendy began. “The streets have been talking since forever; you and your $20 million paycheck. How do you feel sorry?… Last week he was the grand marshall of the Thanksgiving Day Parade here in New York; I hope you enjoyed yourself… You don’t fire a 20-million guy without having a lot of stuff, you know. In the name of Ann Curry, who’s probably turned her orange juice into a mimosa this morning… Now his children have to deal with their father who’s a lecher, I don’t know how you explain that… If I were him I wouldn’t belittle myself going up to channel 9099 on the cable doing some news show… Wah Wah Wah, I don’t feel bad. Now he’s got to deal with his estranged wife, allegedly, and his two kids who’s friends are probably teasing them mercifully as we speak. Damn you, Matt.”

Today Show viewers woke up to a different type of broadcast on Nov. 29, when Lauer was missing from the hosting table with Savannah Guthrie, who was instead, joined by Hoda Kotb. Both hosts, emotionally distraught, explained that a colleague came forward on the evening of Nov. 27 with a “detailed complaint” about Matt’s alleged inappropriate sexual behavior [watch below]. Savannah and Hoda said that they only learned of Lauer’s firing on the morning of their Nov. 29 broadcast. The statement explained that this was the only accuser so far, however, there’s “reason to believe” it may not be an isolated incident.

Shortly after the news broke, Page Six reported that Lauer’s alleged misconduct occurred in Sochi at the 2014 Olympics [ The original report listed the location of the alleged act as the Rio Olympics, and was later changed to Sochi]. “An NBC staffer came forward with a claim that Matt sexually assaulted her at the Olympics,” Page Six reported. “She didn’t go to the media, she made a complaint to NBC’s human resources, and her evidence was so compelling that Matt was fired on Tuesday night. The victim says she has evidence that this has also happened to other women, but so far we don’t have evidence of that.”

NBC chairman, Andy Lack, released the following statement explaining Lauer’s firing: “On Monday night we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by the claims against Matt Lauer?