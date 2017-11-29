‘Christmas In Rockefeller Center’ Live Stream — Watch The Annual Tree Lighting Online

The countdown to Christmas is officially on with the lighting of NY’s famous tree in Rockefeller Center on Nov. 29. The big event features tons of performances, too, and you can live stream it all right here!

Rockefeller Plaza will come to life on Nov. 29, when this year’s massive Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is lit for the very first time. Thousands will gather for the annual event, which will last two hours and feature performances from some of the biggest stars in music. However, if you can’t make it out for the festivities, you’re in luck — NBC will be broadcasting the entire thing, and we have a live stream for you below! This is the 85th annual Tree Lighting, and you can view the tree throughout the holiday season. You’ll have over a month to pass by Rockefeller Plaza (between 48 and 51 streets and 5/6 aves.) and check it out, as the tree will be up until Jan. 7.

This year’s Christmas In Rockefeller Center special will include performances from stars like Gwen Stefani, Brett Eldredge, Jennifer Nettles, Harry Connick Jr., Pentatonix, Seal, Train and more. The 2017 tree is a Norway Spruce from State College, Pennsylvania, which towers over the Plaza at 75 feet tall and 50 feet wide. It weighs approximately 13 tons and is estimated to be 80 years old. You definitely don’t want to miss a chance to check this out! The event will be hosted by Today Show correspondents Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting!?