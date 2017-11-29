Tweets

Trump Retweets Violent Anti-Muslim Videos From Alleged White Supremacist & Voters Slam Him

Trump shockingly tweeted videos showing supposed violence by Muslims and voters are furious. The clips from an alleged white supremacist are fake!

How did the president think this was appropriate? Voters didn’t think anything Donald Trump said could shock them with things he tweets anymore, but they were truly stunned and appalled when he retweeted three videos from Jayda Fransen, the leader of Britain First. That’s an English group accused of white supremacy and anti-Muslim beliefs. Either Trump didn’t check the source of the videos, or more disgustingly, is voicing his support for this policies. Voters are denouncing the president for, as one person put it, “not pretending he hates Muslims” anymore. See their furious tweets below.

The first video Trump retweeted is a clip called (that actually looks pretty staged) showing two teenage boys in the Netherlands talking. One of the boys is blonde and on crutches. The other has dark hair, and according to Fransen, is Muslim. Never mind that Muslim refers to religion, not race. But that probably doesn’t matter to an alleged white supremacist. It ends with the dark-haired boy beating up the blonde kid.

That video has been debunked and factually incorrect. The dark-haired teen isn’t a Muslim migrant. He’s Dutch, and it’s unclear what his religion is. He was actually arrested on May 13, the day after the incident occurred, according to Netherlands news site GEENSTIJL. Do you think Trump cares that he’s spreading fake news now?

The other video, called “Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!” shows a fight on a rooftop (unclear where this happened), that ends with one of the men getting pushed off what appears to be a chimney onto the roof. It looks painful, but it’s not the same as getting pushed off the roof onto the ground below. Some voters tweeted that this video is also factually incorrect; these are allegedly ISIS militants, and not regular citizens. The President of the United States retweeting these videos is inciting anti-Muslim behavior and falsely accusing anyone practicing the religion of being violent. We haven’t included the videos because they’re false and gross, but if you wish to see them, click the Fransen tweet that the below voters have responded to:

