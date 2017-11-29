Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott — He’s Getting Advice From Kanye West On How To Handle Her Pregnancy

Travis Scott has been turning to Kanye West for advice on helping Kylie Jenner get through her pregnancy, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out details!

Travis Scott, 25, is about to become a first time father and he’s been turning to Kanye West, 40, for all the details on how to handle Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy. After all, Kanye’s helped wife Kim Kardashian, 37, with two pregnancies. “Travis has been getting advice from Kanye on the best way to help Kylie get through this, basically how to handle her pregnancy hormones,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Kim’s pregnancies were both very tough and Kanye struggled at first to say and do the right things. Kanye’s big piece of advice for Travis was that no matter where he is in the world Kylie needs his attention, and it has to be reliable. So now, every morning she wakes up to a message from him and then they usually FaceTime while she lays in bed. And it’s the same every night, even if he’s working in the studio when Kylie’s ready to go to bed she texts him and he’ll step out and take twenty minutes to talk to her. He is very attentive. And she gets flowers from him practically every day.” See some of Kylie and Travis’ sweetest moments together here!

Although they have yet to officially confirm the pregnancy news, Travis and Kylie are reportedly having a baby girl and have been gearing up to be parents as much as they can. There’s been some debate on how long Kylie will stay in hiding but we’re hoping she’ll decide to spill the beans about the happy news soon! Her cryptic social media posts have been enough to keep us on the edge of our seats and we’re not sure how much longer we can keep waiting!

Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, 33, is also reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, so she’s not alone when it comes to learning all about her new bundle of joy! We can’t wait to see how the already huge Kardashian/Jenner family continues to grow!

