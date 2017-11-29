Matt Lauer’s Firing: Watch Savannah & Hoda Emotionally Break News On ‘Today’ Show

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb found out Matt Lauer was fired just moments before going live on the ‘Today’ Show Nov. 29. Watch them break the news to viewers here.

Viewers of the Today Show were in for quite a surprise when they turned on the talk show at 7:00 a.m. on Nov. 29. Matt Lauer was not sitting in his usual seat beside Savannah Guthrie, and instead, Hoda Kotb was at the anchor desk. “Hoda’s here with me this morning because this is a sad morning here at Today and NBC News,” Savannah explained. She went on to reveal that the chairman of NBC, Andy Lack, had announced just moments before that Matt had been terminated from the network after more than 20 years for “inappropriate sexual behavior.” She went on to read Andy’s entire statement, which explained that a colleague came forward on the evening of Nov. 27 with a “detailed complaint” about Matt’s alleged behavior. The statement explained that this was the only accuser so far, but there’s “reason to believe” it’s not an isolated incident.

After breaking the unexpected news, Savannah and Hoda appeared emotional, and reiterated that they had literally just learned the news themselves “moments” before going on-air. Savannah admitted that both women were “devastated” by the allegations, and explained that she and Hoda know nothing more than what was shared with them in the statement from NBC. However, she vowed that the network would continue covering the story by regular journalistic standards. “I’m sure we will be hearing more details in the hours and days to come. We promise we will share that with you,” she said. “For the moment, all we can say is that we are heartbroken.” That heartbroken feeling, she explained, was for both Matt and the unnamed colleague who came forward.

Savannah went on, “We are grappling with a dilemma that so many people have faced these last few weeks. How do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they have behaved badly? I don’t know the answer to that.” However, she acknowledged that the most important thing at this moment is to create a workplace where “all people feel safe and respected.”

“This is a very tough morning for both of us. I’ve known Matt for 15 years and I’ve loved him as a friend and as a colleague, and just as you were saying, it’s hard to reconcile what we’re hearing with the man who we know, who walks in this buiilding every single day. We were both woken up with teh news pre-dawn and we’re tryin to process it and make sense of it and it will take time for that.

