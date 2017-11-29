‘Today Show’ Co-Hosts React To Matt Lauer Being Fired: We Are ‘Heartbroken’

Matt Lauer has been fired from ‘TODAY’ after over 20 years as a co-host. Now, some of his most notable co-hosts are speaking out about his dismissal and the shocking allegations of sexual misconduct during his time on the show.

Matt Lauer, 59, will no longer be wishing America a good morning every day on NBC’s The Today Show. Many people are extremely shocked and saddened to see Matt go, but NBC execs have revealed that he needed to be cut loose after he was accused of acting inappropriately with another network staffer. While the accuser remains unidentified, co-hosts like Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were forced to deliver the news to their morning show viewers. “This is a sad morning here at ‘TODAY’ and at NBC News,” Savannah told viewers on November 29. “We just learned this moments ago, just this morning. As I’m sure you can imagine, we are still processing all of this, and I will tell you, right now, we do not know more than what I just shared with you.”

“I’m heartbroken for Matt,” Savannah told viewers, tearing up. “He is my dear, dear friend and my partner and he is beloved by many, many people here. And I’m heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story, and any other women who have their own stories to tell. And we are grappling with a dilemma that so many people have faced these past few weeks. How do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they behaved that way?” Hoda sat silently by Savannah as she delivered her emotional speech to the viewers, finally chiming in at the end. “I’ve known Matt for 15 years and I’ve loved him as a friend and as a colleague. And just like you were saying, Savannah, it’s hard to reconcile what we are hearing with the man who we know who walks in this building every single day.” Al Roker also struggled with the news, telling viewers: “[I’m] trying to process.”

Other TODAY co-hosts and correspondents shared their feelings and thoughts on Twitter. You can read their messages below:

Megyn: "I’ve known Matt for a long time, and he has been a friend, and kind, and supportive to me in my transition to NBC. And I see the anguish on my colleagues' faces. But when this happens, we don’t see the pain on the faces of those who found the courage to come forward." — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) November 29, 2017

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Matt being fired by TODAY after allegations of sexual misconduct arose? Do YOU think he deserved to be fired? Comment below, let us know.