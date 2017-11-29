Stella Maxwell Flashes Nipple Pasties & Underwear In Sheer Dress For VS Party

VS models gathered for a Fashion Show viewing party on Nov. 28, and Stella Maxwell won the night in her super sexy, sheer ensemble that left nothing to the imagination!

Things were just as sexy at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show viewing party as they were on the runway! A group of the gorgeous models watched the 2017 show together on Nov. 28, and Stella Maxwell really heated things up with her black dress at the party. The lacy, completely sheer ensemble covered up nothing, so Stella’s nipple pasties and high-waisted black underwear were on full display. The dress also allowed her to show a lot of leg thanks to a thigh-high slit on one side. Of course, the 27-year-old pulled off the revealing look flawlessly, and managed to make it look totally appropriate and just the right amount of sexy. She completed the ensemble with her blond hair pulled back and minimal makeup.

The VS Fashion Show taped on Nov. 20 in Shanghai, but didn’t air on CBS until just over a week later, so the models were all able to reunite and watch it together. Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima and more gathered for the viewing event, and of course, everyone looked amazing. The performers at this year’s show were Harry Styles, Leslie Odom Jr., Miguel and Jane Zhang, and it was quite an entertaining event. Unfortunately, there was one slight mishap, when Ming Xi tripped and fell on the runway. However, she recovered well and, although she broke down in tears afterward, she had the support of all her fellow models.

Stella has been walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show since 2014, and she officially became an Angel in 2015. Of course, she’s also known for her relationship with Kristen Stewart, who was not seen at the viewing party.

