Selena Gomez Posts ‘All Apologies’ Message After The Weeknd Deletes All Her Pics

Selena Gomez posted a picture on Instagram with a caption that might be directed at The Weeknd. Read her message here!

Now that The Weeknd, 27, has deleted every trace of Selena Gomez, 25, from his Instagram account, fans have been waiting to see what the “Wolves” singer’s response would be to her ex’s latest move. Well, here it is. Selena recently took to her Instagram account to post a picture of her wearing a yellow dress and a jacket, sitting on some stairs. But what should raise some eyebrows is her message she captioned the photo with. Along with the pic, Selena wrote, “all apologies.” Hmm, now what could Selena be apologizing for? Oh, that’s right — her most recent breakup with The Weeknd. If it really is an apology to The Weeknd, it’s a pretty cryptic one. Although, maybe that’s the best way for the two former lovers who have excommunicated each other on Instagram to send messages: through cryptic two-word captions. Check out the full Instagram post below, and judge for yourself.

We reported earlier how Selena and her boyfriend Justin Bieber, 23, who she has newly reunited with, have escalated their rekindled romance to the point where they’re currently searching for a dream house together. And with Justin spotted back in the studio, not only are we curious as to whether he’ll be recording songs about Selena at some point, but we’re also intrigued to find out if The Weeknd will be a subject matter in the future.

Time will tell, but in the meantime, we hope Selena and The Weeknd can keep it civil on social media. Check out these pics of Selena Gomez’s 14 most shocking red carpet moments.

all apologies A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 29, 2017 at 2:04pm PST

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena’s “all apologies” message was directed at The Weeknd? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.