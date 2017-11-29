Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds’ Cause Of Death Ruled Suicide By Medical Examiner

Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-wife Michelle Rounds passed away on Sep. 11, and now officials are ruling her death a suicide. Read the statement provided by officials here.

Well, this is beyond tragic. According to the Orange County Medical Examiners Office, the cause of death of Michelle Rounds, 55, the ex-wife of Rosie O’Donnell, 55, was suicide. Here’s the full statement: “The manner of death of Michelle Rounds is determined to be suicide with the cause being intoxication by Amitriptyline, which is nerve pain medication and antidepressant, Clonazepam, which is a sedative that can treat seizures, panic disorder, and anxiety, and Quetiapine, which is an anti-psychotic and can be used to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression. The full autopsy report has not been completed as of right now.”

We reported earlier how although initial reports listed her death as an apparent suicide, investigators were still looking into the exact cause of her passing. Now, it’s been officially ruled a suicide, with the drugs Amitriptyline, Clonazepam and Quetiapine having been found by officials in Michelle’s system. Previously, Dr. Ronald William Maris, PhD EXCLUSIVELY told us some tips to help prevent suicides if you have a friend or a family member at risk. When it comes down to it, psychiatric medication, limiting the at-risk person’s access to drugs, alcohol and potential weapons and providing them with support and social contact all can stop the unthinkable from happening. There’s so much we can do to help those who truly need it.

Of course, if anyone needs someone to talk to, please reach out to the Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. Click here for pics of the celebrity deaths of 2017 that had us all shook.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the full autopsy report will shed more light on Michelle Rounds’ tragic death? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.