Meghan Markle’s Family Encouraging Her To Have A Baby With Prince Harry ‘Right Away’

Meghan Markle’s family can’t wait for her and Prince Harry to have a baby. A source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Meghan’s brood wants her pregnant ASAP.

Meghan Markle, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, are officially engaged and while most of us are excited for them to tie the knot with some regal pomp and circumstance, Meghan’s family is apparently looking forward to the next milestone after that. A source close to the soon-to-be royal EXCLUSIVELY admitted to us that after news of her engagement broke, Meghan’s family has been jonesing for Meghan and Harry to start making babies. “Meghan‘s family is encouraging her to have babies with Prince Harry right away. Everyone close to her is blown away by the romantic idea that a strong, confident, woman from Los Angeles will be entering into the Royal family,” our source said. “Since the moment the news of the engagement broke, Meghan has been pressured by her family and friends to get pregnant right away.”

Our source went on to say that Meghan’s mom in particular is looking to be a grandmother STAT. “Her mother, Doria, feels that Meghan is stunning, Harry is handsome and that they will make gorgeous babies together,” our source went on to say. “Doria wants to be a grandmother to a beautiful royal baby as soon as possible!” We reported earlier how Meghan and Kate Middleton, 35, are already besties, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets. We can only imagine how close Harry and Meghan’s future offspring will be to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

We don’t know if Meghan and Harry’s future nuptials will be televised yet, but judging by the fact the two apparently want to get the public involved with their celebration in some way, it seems likely. Check out pics of the top 10 style moments Meghan has had over the years.

