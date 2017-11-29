Tweets

Matt Lauer: Fans Slam ‘Today’ Host After Firing For Alleged Inappropriate Behavior

The shocking news that Matt Lauer was fired from ‘Today’ for alleged sexual misconduct has stunned loyal viewers, who’ve loved the host for 20 years. They’re furious and speaking out on Twitter about it.

The announcement that NBC fired Matt Lauer was a total surprise on November 29. His cohost for the 7:00am hour, Savannah Guthrie, was joined by 10:00am host Hoda Kotb instead of Matt, which itself was confusing. The women found out just minutes before airtime about Matt, and announced the shocking news to viewers at the very top of the hour. Today show fans jumped on Twitter to not only express their disbelief, but utterly destroy Matt for allegedly sexually assaulting an unnamed NBC employee at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Fans — well, at least former ones — mocked Matt’s Today show segment “Where in the World is Matt Lauer”, a feature in which he reports for Today around the globe. There’s a few new answers. One person said he’s “gone,” while another tweeted out the logo for the segment and quipped “Now we know where he was.” Ouch.

Others made fun of the fact that Today fired Ann Curry in 2013 instead of Matt, a decision that was met with much controversy. They mused about what Ann’s reaction might be once she heard the baffling news about Matt’s alleged misconduct. The former fans’ tweets are absolutely, positively brutal! “Let’s talk about Matt Lauer replacements,” one woman tweeted. “I nominated Ann Curry’s middle finger.” Damn! She went there. Another person simply tweeted out a picture of Ann with an uncomfortable smile. Yeah, NBC’s probably regretting not getting rid of Matt years ago, now.

