Matt Lauer Allegedly Sexually Assaulted NBC Staffer During Rio Olympics — It Was ‘Not’ Consensual

After news broke that Matt Lauer was fired from NBC News, it was reported that he allegedly sexually assaulted a female NBC staff member during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Matt Lauer was fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior,” and just an hour after the news broke, it was reported that his alleged misconduct happened in Rio at the 2016 Olympics. “An NBC staffer came forward with a claim that Matt sexually assaulted her at the Olympics,” Page Six reports. “There have been rumors about Matt having affairs with subordinates at NBC for years, but those were believed to be consensual. This incident in Rio was not.” In NBC’s initial statement about Matt’s firing, chairman Andy Lack said a staffer had a “detailed complaint” about the Today Show host, which was a “clear violation” of NBC’s standards. However, he did not reveal the specifics of the anonymous employee’s complaint.

Andy confirmed that this was the first time NBC had any complaints about Matt’s behaviors in his 20+ years at the network. However, he added that, “We were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.” Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were tasked with breaking the news of Matt’s firing to Today Show viewers during the show’s Nov. 29 episode. It was no easy feat for the women, who have both worked with Matt for years and consider him a “dear friend.” Savannah explained that she and Hoda had literally just heard the news themselves “moments” before going live, but vowed to cover the story as any reporter would.

Page Six also reports that there were various news outlets planning to break stories about Matt’s alleged behavior before he was fired. NBC reportedly made the decision to terminate Matt very late on the evening of Nov. 28, one day after hearing the allegations.

