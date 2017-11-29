Matt Lauer Fired: NBC News Terminates ‘Today’ Show Host For ‘Inappropriate Behavior’

After 20+ years of working for NBC News, Matt Lauer has been fired after being accused of ‘inappropriate sexual behavior.’ See the network’s statement here.

Today Show viewers were in for quite a shock at the start of the Nov. 29 show, when Savannah Guthrie announced that her co-host, Matt Lauer, 59, who reportedly had a $20 million dollar contract, had been terminated from the network. NBC chairman, Andy Lack, released a statement explaining, “On Monday night we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

The name of Matt’s accuser was not mentioned. During the Nov. 29 episode of the Today Show, Hoda Kotb sat beside Savannah at the anchor desk, where they made the announcement together. It was quite a whirlwind, as Savannah explained they had only learned of Matt’s firing “moments” before the show went live. “As I’m sure you can imagine, we are devastated and we are still processing all of this,” she said. “And right now we don’t know more than I just shared with you.” The women both appeared emotional as they shared their devastation for, both their “dear friend” Matt and unnamed “brave colleague” who came forward. However, they vowed to continue following and reporting on the story as journalists.

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

