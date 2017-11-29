Matt Lauer Allegedly Summoned Employee For Sex — 2 More Complaints Are Filed Against Him

Although Matt Lauer has already lost his job at NBC, the fallout continues including 1 of 2 new accusers who claims she was summoned to his office for sex while she was married.

As we wade through the post-Harvey Weinstein era, usually it takes numerous public allegations before an individual in power is disgraced and their career comes to a halt. In the case of Matt Lauer, the fallout appears to be following in the wake of his abrupt departure from NBC following an internal investigation which appears to have unearthed some disturbing things. According to The New York Times, 2 more women have come forward to relay shocking claims concerned the former Today Show host. One of them alleges that 16 years ago she was summoned to Lauer’s office where he had sex with her. She was married at the time. Take a look back at Lauer’s career in photos right here.

The unidentified woman said she never reported the incident out of shame and because she feared losing her job. The paper had corroborated her story with her ex-husband, as well as a friend with whom she discussed the incident 5 years ago. This disturbing account follows on the feels of an old video which surfaced of the 59-year-old anchor ogling Meredith Vieira while on set. “Pretty sweater,” he tells her nonchalantly. “Keep bending over like that. It’s a nice view.”

Soon after Lauer’s firing, Variety published their own exclusive alleging he sent a co-worker a sex toy with a note explaining that he’d like to use it on her. The report also details an incident in which he summoned another female employee into his office and dropped his pants, exposing his penis to her. When she refused to engage in a sex act with him, he reprimanded her. It should be noted that Lauer has been married the last 19 years.

