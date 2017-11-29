Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Fears Pregnancy Weight Gain: It Brings Up ‘Bad Memories’

As Khloe Kardashian prepares for child birth, she’s mostly concentrated on the changes her body is going through, according to a report, which claims it’s her worst fear.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, has got a lot on her mind these days. The Good American designer is reportedly worried about how pregnancy will change her fit body, according to Life & Style magazine. While Khloe and her NBA star boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 26, are reportedly excited about the birth of their first child together, “she can’t escape her fear of putting on weight,” a source tells the mag. Adding to her alleged concerns, is the fact that her family is constantly photographed and filming for their reality show, Keeping up With The Kardashians.

“Khloe is so nervous about gaining weight while pregnant, and is especially upset because everyone is going to see it happening on TV,” the insider explains. “The last thing she wants is to be seen on camera getting huge.” Really? — The mag also claims that Khloe and Tristan have said “no” to having cameras in the delivery room. However, KUWTK production will reportedly run throughout her pregnancy.

As you may know, Khloe has been very candid about her weight loss journey through the years, often admitting that she used to be referred to as “the fat Kardashian sister.” She’s even joked about being adopted, as she’s also [jokingly] claimed that she doesn’t resemble the famous family. “It’s bringing back really bad memories for Khloe of when her weight was her main storyline of the show,” the source alleges. “She doesn’t want to relive that storyline now… She’s having nightmares about it.” Since the news of her reported pregnancy, the mag claims Khloe is doing everything she can to stay fit. “She’s still working out, and she’s going to start wearing really baggy clothes.”

Despite the mag’s claims, it’s hard to believe that Khloe, out of all people, would be insecure about her body. She’s come a long way since her past struggles with body image. Khloe’s been a constant pillar of confidence, and she’s happier than ever after losing 40 pounds, as of Jan. 2017. The business woman even addressed how physical and mental health go hand in hand, when chatting with PEOPLE back in Jan. about how she’s in a great place. Therefore, Khloe, we think you look just fine!

