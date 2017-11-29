Katie Couric, Matt Lauer’s ‘Today’ show co-anchor of 9 years, spoke out about his completely sexually inappropriate behavior with her when they worked together, in a 2012 TV interview.

While NBC’s chairman Andy Lack has confirmed that the complaint about Matt Lauer‘s alleged sexual assault of a coworker was the network’s first tip-off of the 59-year-old’s inappropriate sexual behavior, we may have been forewarned long beforehand. Katie Couric, 60, made a comment in 2012 that potentially hinted at the fired Today show anchor’s alleged nonconsensual sexual advances toward women he works with. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Katie answered a round of personal questions. Katie, who co-hosted Today with Matt from 1997-2006, didn’t hold back when Andy Cohen asked her what Matt’s most annoying habit was. The journalist took a second to think over her answer before saying, “He pinches me on the ass a lot.” Um… yikes. You can watch the clip below.

While Katie’s remark was shocking, it also wasn’t the only time where a woman accused Matt of treating her in a way she wasn’t comfortable with. In 2006, Matt’s wife of 19 years, Annette Roque, 50, filed for divorce claiming that her husband engaged in “cruel and inhumane” acts against her that endangered her mental and physical well-being. While she withdrew the paperwork only three weeks later, the accusation is still something to consider as we try to piece together Matt’s alleged treatment of women he works with or is personally close to.

Kathy Griffin, 57, also came forward claiming she’s known about Matt’s behavior in light of his recent termination from NBC News. Shortly after the news broke, she tweeted about how the fired Today host had been on her “list for a while.” It’s also been reported that news outlets like The New York Times have been working on stories about Matt’s alleged sexual misconduct before his termination was announced. The rumored NYT story will probably deal with the accusation that Matt sexually assaulted a female NBC staff member at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, where he co-hosted the opening ceremony

