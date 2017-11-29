Kathie Lee Gifford Defending Matt Lauer Amid Sexual Assault Scandal? ‘He Is Still A Human Being’

Did Kathie Lee Gifford just defend Matt Lauer after he was fired over sexual assault allegations? She responded to backlash, saying that he is ‘still a human being.’

Kathie Lee Gifford, 64, responded to Matt Lauer‘s sexual assault allegations and she seems significantly more forgiving than people would like her to be. After the bombshell reveal on Today, Hoda and Kathie Lee addressed the allegations against their former NBC co-worker on their 10 a.m. show, Kathie Lee & Hoda. Kathie Lee compared the situation to the affair of her late husband Frank Gifford, which a fan on Twitter called out for being a misguided analogy.”Unfortunately today I disagree with [Kathie Lee] your situation with Frank is totally different than Matt’s. Frank was a cheater Matt is an alleged work place sexual harasser,” the fan wrote. Kathie Lee responded directly to the fan on Twitter. “He is still a human being as is the accuser. We all need grace,” she replied. See her tweets regarding Matt below.

Earlier today, Nov. 29, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb broke the news that their 59-year-old co-worker was fired from Today after NBC News received a “detailed complaint” against him, alleging that Matt engaged in “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” While NBC stated that this was their first formal complaint against the ex-anchor, they had reason to believe it “wasn’t an isolated incident.” It’s since been reported that Matt allegedly sexually assaulted an NBC staffer during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, where Matt co-hosted the opening ceremony.

Kathie Lee’s Twitter exchange was in response to her statements from this morning on her TV show. “I don’t feel that Matt has betrayed us in any way at all, but when I found out that my husband had betrayed me, you question your own judgment,” the TV show host said. “You say, ‘Was everything a lie?’ And I think we have to fight against that, very much fight against that. That the man we know and adored was the man we loved and adored and continue to. I texted [Lauer] this morning and I said, ‘I adore you.’”

