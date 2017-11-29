Justin Bieber Returns To LA & Hits The Studio After Whistler Trip: Will He Reunite With Selena Gomez?

Justin Bieber is back from his wild time in Whistler and has returned to LA for recording studio session, according to paparazzi. Read about his encounter with photographers here!

Rejoice, Beliebers, rejoice! According to a new report, several paparazzi caught Justin Bieber, 23, rolling up to a recording studio in Los Angeles on Nov. 27, after spending a fun weekend in Whistler, BC. Although he quickly shooed away the photographers using his paparazzi catchphrase, “private property,” the real takeaway is his studio return probably means he’s recording new music. While you might be curious as to the absence of Selena Gomez, 27, all signs point to the fact the two of them are still head over heels in love after rekindling their on-again, off-again romance. Speaking of which, do you think Justin has new songs written about Selena ready to record during his studio sessions? While you contemplate the new chart-toppers he has planned for us, check out the full khaki-colored outfit Justin wore to the recording studio below.

We reported earlier how Justin and Selena are apparently looking for a dream home together. It would seem that their reunion, now that he’s back in LA from his trip to Canada, is forthcoming, especially considering the fact he’s apparently living at her place until they find the perfect house for the two of them.

Justin had previously spent Thanksgiving weekend up in Whistler, BC where he hurt his ankle sledding down a flight of stairs, in addition to serenading friends on the piano and being shirtless near a heated bath. While you wish Justin would invite you on a ski trip sometime, check out these pics of celebs, including Justin and Selena, who dropped epic albums before they were even old enough to drive.

