Justin Bieber Realizes How Important Selena Gomez Is To Him After Time Apart: He ‘Totally Missed Her’

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez spent Thanksgiving apart, but absence only made his heart grow fonder! Here’s why the temporary separation benefitted them.

Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, were doing their own thing during the Thanksgiving holiday — Sel jetted to Texas to be with her family, and JB was spotted playing hockey in Canada — but as a source close to Jelena tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively, the time apart actually made his love for her stronger!

“Justin’s recent time away from Selena gave him a chance to realize how much she means to him,” the insider shares. “He genuinely missed being with Selena over the holiday weekend and the time apart was a learning experience for him. Despite having a great time with his friends, Justin found himself thinking about Selena and wishing she was with him.” Aww! See photos from Justin’s romantic new T-Mobile Germany ad here.

That being said, JB didn’t spend the whole trip moping; rather, he took the opportunity to think about his feelings for the “Wolves” singer. “The time away gave Justin an opportunity to understand how strong his love is for Selena,” the source explains. “Justin is really in touch with his emotions and his connection with Selena. Thanks to his time away from her, he was able to realize how much he really does love her.”

It sounds like Justin and Selena are in a good place right now, and we hope things continue to work out between them. It remains to be seen whether the pair will spend the Christmas holidays together, but you know we’ll keep you posted!

