A rising star in hip-hop just dropped some truth on everyone. Joyner Lucas took on race relations in America with a powerful and raw video for his song, ‘I’m Not Racist.’

While it’s unlikely that Joyner Lucas, 29, just ended racism with his “I’m Not Racist” video, released on Nov. 28, but it’s a intense piece of art that literally starts a conversation between two opposing forces: a white man in an off-brand “Make America Great” hat, and a young black man “representative of the hip-hop generation,” according to Ambrosia For Heads. Like a two-man play unfolding out with a sparse beat, both men provide their case and perspective, mouthing along to Joyner’s lyrics.

“With all due respect, I don’t have pity for you black n—–, that’s the way I feel,” the song starts. During his time the white Donald Trump voter recites his perspective on the black community. “I see a black man aimin’ his gun / But I’d rather see a black man claimin’ his son /And I don’t mean just for one day and you done, I mean /You still trapped in a rut / I work my ass off and I pay my taxes for what?/ So you can keep livin’ off free government assistance? / Food stamps for your children, but you’re still tryna sell ’em for some weed and some liquor or a f*ckin’ babysitter.” During the tirade, the white character says “I’m not racist, my sister’s boyfriend’s black / I’m not racist, my sister-in-law’s baby cousin Tracy got a brother and his girlfriend’s black,” according to Genius.

After the white character says he “wish that he knew” the black man’s side of the story, well. The character was happy to share. “With all disrespect, I don’t really like you white mother*ckers, that’s just where I’m at / Screaming “All Lives Matter” is a protest to my protest, what kind of sh*t is that?” The young black man then explains why it’s inappropriate for a white person to use “n*gga,” before dissecting the white character’s accusations from the first verse. “You think you know everything, but you don’t / You wanna copy our slang and everything that we know / Tryna steal black culture and then make it your own, whoa / F*ck, I’m exhausted, I can’t even drive without the cops tryna start shit / I’m tired of the systematic racism bullsh*t / All you do is false sh*t, this the shit that I’m falsed with.” It gets really real after that, and it’s something everyone should watch.

Things end on a positive note, with both hugging it out. While it won’t suddenly fix racism, this video could get some people having a much overdo conversation. Any chance that President Trump, 71, will watch this? Probably not, and if he did, he’d probably just tweet about the white man’s hat.

Joyner, a Worcester, Massachusetts, really broke through in 2017, thanks to the strength of his 508-507-2209 mixtape. He picked up three 2017 Boston Music Awards, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, according to Vanyaland. If he keeps releasing tracks like “I’m Not Racist,” it won’t be long before everyone’s blasting his music.

