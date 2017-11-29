Tweets

Matt Lauer: Twitter Jokes About Ann Curry’s Potential Reaction To Firing — ‘Karma’s A B****’

REX/Shutterstock
View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.

What’s Ann Curry up to today? Fans are imagining what the former ‘Today’ host is thinking after enemy Matt Lauer was fired. Their tweets are brutal but hilarious!

Ann Curry was wronged in 2012, no doubt about it. The longtime journalist was ousted from the Today show after only holding the cohost position for less than a year, allegedly because Matt Lauer demanded it. The network, according to a bombshell report from The New York Times Magazine, had been mistreating Ann for months, and weren’t subtle about how much they allegedly disliked her. Things came to a head when Matt allegedly refused to extend his contract unless Ann was fired, reportedly telling his assistant at one point,“I can’t believe I am sitting next to this woman.” Yeesh.

Ann’s fans immediately jumped onto Twitter to muse about the journalist’s potential reaction that Matt was fired on November 29 for alleged sexual misconduct, allegedly assaulting an NBC employee at the Rio Olympics in 2016. They’re assuming Ann’s going to extremely pleased that Matt got a large dose of Karma. As Twitter does, they came through with dozens of amazing gifs to commemorate the occasion. “Somewhere Ann Curry is sitting next to a Christmas tree, sipping a cup of coffee, and mouthing these three simple words,” someone tweeted, attached to a gif of Luann from RHONY saying “Karma’s a bitch.” So good.

“Cut to Ann Curry giggling gleefully while searching for the just the right gif to subtweet,” tweeted another. It’s actually a pretty safe assumption that Ann will be feeling a little vindicated today, especially after how NBC treated her five years ago. “Curry felt that the boys’ club atmosphere behind the scenes atToday undermined her from the start, and she told friends that her final months were a form of professional torture,” NYT Magazine wrote at the time, citing an NBC source. A lot of people think that she should have kept her job, and Matt should have been fired at the time. NBC is probably regretting that decision now!

HollywoodLifers, how do you think Ann Curry will react to the news about Matt Lauer? Let us know!