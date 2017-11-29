Matt Lauer: Twitter Jokes About Ann Curry’s Potential Reaction To Firing — ‘Karma’s A B****’

What’s Ann Curry up to today? Fans are imagining what the former ‘Today’ host is thinking after enemy Matt Lauer was fired. Their tweets are brutal but hilarious!

Ann Curry was wronged in 2012, no doubt about it. The longtime journalist was ousted from the Today show after only holding the cohost position for less than a year, allegedly because Matt Lauer demanded it. The network, according to a bombshell report from The New York Times Magazine, had been mistreating Ann for months, and weren’t subtle about how much they allegedly disliked her. Things came to a head when Matt allegedly refused to extend his contract unless Ann was fired, reportedly telling his assistant at one point,“I can’t believe I am sitting next to this woman.” Yeesh.

Ann’s fans immediately jumped onto Twitter to muse about the journalist’s potential reaction that Matt was fired on November 29 for alleged sexual misconduct, allegedly assaulting an NBC employee at the Rio Olympics in 2016. They’re assuming Ann’s going to extremely pleased that Matt got a large dose of Karma. As Twitter does, they came through with dozens of amazing gifs to commemorate the occasion. “Somewhere Ann Curry is sitting next to a Christmas tree, sipping a cup of coffee, and mouthing these three simple words,” someone tweeted, attached to a gif of Luann from RHONY saying “Karma’s a bitch.” So good.

“Cut to Ann Curry giggling gleefully while searching for the just the right gif to subtweet,” tweeted another. It’s actually a pretty safe assumption that Ann will be feeling a little vindicated today, especially after how NBC treated her five years ago. “Curry felt that the boys’ club atmosphere behind the scenes atToday undermined her from the start, and she told friends that her final months were a form of professional torture,” NYT Magazine wrote at the time, citing an NBC source. A lot of people think that she should have kept her job, and Matt should have been fired at the time. NBC is probably regretting that decision now!

Ann Curry returning to The Today Show studios at Rockefeller Plaza pic.twitter.com/8Z38RsDYyD — stephen (@SPRinNYC) November 29, 2017

I want to imagine Ann Curry having a lovely breakfast this morning. — Meghan O'Keefe (@megsokay) November 29, 2017

Cut to Ann Curry giggling gleefully while searching for just the right GIF to subtweet… — jelani cobb (@jelani9) November 29, 2017

Somewhere Ann Curry is sitting next to a Christmas tree, sipping a cup of coffee, and mouthing these three simple words pic.twitter.com/Xf8a4ukyHt — Lisa Limon (@LisaLimonTx) November 29, 2017

Ann Curry and Tamron Hall better meet for a tea date today. #MattLauer #thereckoning pic.twitter.com/BIyIcxtXgs — 🖤Lady Stoneheart🖤 (@hayden1222) November 29, 2017

Somewhere Ann Curry and Tamron Hall…… pic.twitter.com/836GqgfDu2 — Veronkah Benet (@VeronkahBenet) November 29, 2017

Ann Curry and Tamron Hall watching breaking news this morning. #MattLauer pic.twitter.com/b4DJnc2Mt5 — Ricky Bobby (@leenBsk8n) November 29, 2017

Ann Curry when she heard the Matt Lauer news: pic.twitter.com/3PohdLF3WM — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 29, 2017

Well, $25 million is freed up for The Today Show. Who’s going to replace Matt Lauer. Somewhere, Ann Curry is saying… pic.twitter.com/oI4YsRuJ8K — Tracy Tran (@tracytran) November 29, 2017

Matt Lauer just caught his karma bus and Ann Curry was driving pic.twitter.com/zxjVPTBYfz — T Sanders (@troiselaine) November 29, 2017

Hey, remember when Matt Lauer was a total jerk to Ann Curry and worked behind the scenes to get her fired from the Today Show?

Life comes at you fast… — 🦃 Brian 🍂 (@applecharlie5) November 29, 2017

Ann Curry finding out Matt Lauer was fired from NBC for inappropriate sexual behavior… pic.twitter.com/W9hOeXSNFB — Austin (@AustinCTweets) November 29, 2017

Somewhere Ann Curry walking into every single room like: pic.twitter.com/Uao54FV1UW — Charlie Fitzpatrick (@CharFitz83) November 29, 2017

I have a live look in on Ann Curry hearing about Matt Lauer being let go. pic.twitter.com/etkaOqCLaH — Johnny (@ouchmybogosian) November 29, 2017

