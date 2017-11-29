JAY-Z Admits To Tension With Kanye West: We Both Want To Be The ‘Greatest In The World’

After months of tension, following Kanye West’s 2016 rant, JAY-Z is ready to address their tumultuous relationship. In a new interview, he reflects on their first meeting and reveals what was said during their most recent exchange.

JAY-Z, 47, and Kanye West‘s, 40, friendship stretches all the way back to 2000, when Ye’ was recruited to produce tracks for JAY’s Roc-A-Fella Records. Then, came their phenomenal joint 2011 album Watch the Throne, followed by a WTT tour. After a blossoming bromance that seemed unbreakable, the pair hit a major rough patch in 2016 and things haven’t been the same. After remaining silent about his relationship with Ye’, JAY is telling all about in a new interview with The New York Times. Here’s a full breakdown of what the rapper had to say:

There’s no accurate way to transition into asking someone about their on-going troubles with their best friend. However, executive editor, journalist, Dean Baquet managed to do just that. “I [talked to] Kanye the other day, just to tell him, like, he’s my brother,” JAY began. “I love Kanye. I do. It’s a complicated relationship with us,” he told Baquet. “But there’s genuine love there.” Nonetheless, tension has plagued that “love,” especially throughout 2017.

JAY reflects on their first meeting — “Kanye came into this business on my label. So I’ve always been like his big brother,” JAY said. “And we’re both entertainers. It’s always been like a little underlying competition with your big brother. And we both love and respect each other’s art, too. So it’s like, we both — everyone wants to be the greatest in the world. You know what I’m saying? And then there’s like a lot of other factors that play in it. But it’s gonna, we gonna always be good.”

But, is there tension right now? — “Yeah, yeah, yeah. But that happens,” JAY admitted. “In the long relationship, you know, hopefully when we’re 89 we look at this six months or whatever time and we laugh at that. You know what I’m saying? There’s gonna be complications in the relationship that we have to get through. And the only way to get through that is we sit down and have a dialogue and say, ‘These are the things that I’m uncomfortable with. These are the things that are unacceptable to me. This is what I feel.’ I’m sure he feels that I’ve done things to him as well. You know what I’m saying? These are — I’m not a perfect human being by no stretch. You know.”

As you may know, JAY and Ye’s friendship has been on the rocks for months now. In Oct. 2016, Kanye went on a rant during one of his concerts, where he slammed both JAY and his wife, Beyonce, 36. He claimed their kids don’t play together, and he revealed that there was tension between him and JAY because of their TIDAL music dispute. Ye’ even said that JAY and Beyonce didn’t even call after Kim Kardashian‘s 2016 Paris robbery. Just days after his rant, Ye’ was checked into UCLA Medical Center for an 8-9-day stay for an alleged mental breakdown.

