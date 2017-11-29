JAY-Z Admits To Cheating On Beyonce — ‘I Shut Down My Emotions & That Led To Infidelity’

JAY-Z has finally come clean and admitted to cheating on wife Beyonce. In a bold new interview he reveals how therapy helped set him straight.

We all know Beyonce pretty much accused JAY-Z of cheating on her in numerous songs of her 2016 album Lemonade. He answered back and pretty much fessed up to his misdeeds in lyrics on his 2017 opus 4:44. Now for the first time the rapper has come clean and used the “i” word: infidelity. In an interview with the New York Times published on Nov. 29, he’s admitted that in the past he’s shut down his emotions and been unable to connect to his gorgeous lady, and that has led to him straying. He said that therapy has helped him deeply and that “I grew so much from the experience. But I think the most important thing I got is that everything is connected. Every emotion is connected and it comes from somewhere. And just being aware of it. Being aware of it in everyday life puts you at such a…you’re at such an advantage.”

Before he was referrred to a therapist through friends, he said that he realized he was still holding on to a lot of pain from his youth growing up in a tough neighborhood. “You have to survive. So you go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode what happen? You shut down all emotions. So even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can’t connect,” he told interviewer Dean Baquet, who happens to be the Times executive editor. He asked Jay, “You can’t connect because of the way you feel about yourself, you mean?” and then the rapper went there. “Yes. In my case, like it’s, it’s deep. And then all the things happen from there: infidelity…” See pics of Jay’s alleged cheating timeline, here. Sadly Dean didn’t let him finish the sentence and share any details of how he cheated on Beyonce, as he immediately pivoted away from the topic and went on to ask Jay what it’s like to bare his soul on albums. For the “Run This Town” rapper, he already opened up so much about his emotions and maybe there was no need to reveal past mistakes. As we all know things are just fine now with the Carter family, as whatever happened is in the past and Jay and Bey are as solid as ever. They just welcomed twins five-month-old twins Rumi and Sir, in June and put down roots in LA, splashing out $88 million in Aug. for Bel Air mega-mansion. 2017 has been a very good year for the superstar couple!

