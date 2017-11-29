‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer: Everyone’s Lives Are In Danger Thanks To Thanos

Avengers! Guardians! Doctor Strange! Yes, the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ has finally, finally, finally dropped and you are NOT ready for this.

We’ve been waiting for the Avengers: Infinity War trailer for what seems like forever, but it’s finally here. The highly anticipated third installment in the Avengers franchise just dropped and it’s everything we were hoping for and more — much, much more! In the latest movie, due out May 4, 2018, the Marvel Universe comes together in a way we’ve never seen before. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and more of our trusty Avengers team up with the likes of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and more familiar faces. Their joint target? Thanos, duh.

Marvel fans have been waiting for the Infinity War trailer to go public since it was first shown at D23 in July 2017. It was rumored that the trailer would be released later that month at San Diego Comic-Con International, but no dice. While the audience at the Marvel panel were able to see the trailer on the big screen, the public was forced to wait. And wait. And wait some more. Geez, Marvel! Not fair! Many fans assumed that the trailer would show before Thor: Ragnarok, but again they were forced to keep waiting. Then, finally, on Tuesday, November 28, Marvel Studios announced that the Infinity War trailer was coming!

Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled for release on May 4, 2018. Even better news? The cast is already in production filming the next Avengers movie, which is due out in 2019. So exciting!

HollywoodLifers, we have to wait at last six months until we finally see Avengers: Infinity War in full. Think you can make it?