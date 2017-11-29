Gwen Stefani Stuns In Black & Silver Dress For ‘Christmas In Rockefeller Center’

Someone is ready for Christmas! Gwen Stefani got in the holiday spirit during ‘Christmas In Rockefeller Center’ with an incredible performance and her ensemble, as always, was on-point!

Gwen Stefani always completely slays the fashion game, and that was no different when she took the stage at 2017’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center on Nov. 29. The gorgeous singer stunned in black & silver number that showcased her slender legs in a see-through skirt. She wore her iconic bright blonde locks down to her shoulders and they perfectly countered her dark dress! It was a terrific choice for the holiday-themed special, and Gwen looked absolutely radiant as she belted out some holiday hits.

It’s been an epic few weeks for Gwen, as she just released her first holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, on Oct. 6. The 48-year-old has been making the rounds, promoting the album and putting on performances. It’s going to get even better next month, though, as she has her very own Christmas special coming to NBC on Dec. 12! During the event, Gwen will sing songs from her album, as well as various holiday classics. Plus, she’ll be joined by some very special guests, including her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, 41. The pair are even teaming up for a duet on her album’s title track!

Christmas in Rockefeller Center also featured performances from stars like Seal, Leslie Odom Jr. and Brett Eldredge, among others. Of course, the biggest moment, though, is when the lights of the famed Rockefeller Christmas tree are turned on for the first time this season! The 80-foot tall tree will be on display through Jan. 7, so if you want to check in out in person, you have some time. It’s quite a sight to see!

Get down with @GwenStefani live in New York for the annual “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” show tonight at 8 on WPXI! (She looked great during rehearsals!) We're excited to see her perform songs from her new album #YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas! pic.twitter.com/LuwDTc0EuJ — WPXI See & Be Seen (@SeeAndBeSeen) November 29, 2017

