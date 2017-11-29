Gigi Hadid Already Training For 2018 VS Fashion Show After Gushing Over Bella’s Performance

She couldn’t make it to Shanghai, but Gigi Hadid’s getting ready for wherever Victoria’s Secret will take the Angels in 2018! See her Instagram announcement here!

Gigi Hadid, 22, is so proud of little Sister Bella Hadid, 21, for her phenomenal performance at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show on November 28. She couldn’t stop gushing about Bella and how hard she rocked the runway in various, sexy ensembles at the prestigious, annual event. One post, which she shared on Instagram, stood out among the others. Gigi shared a black and white photo on her Instagram story of Bella in lingerie and angel wings, and let the world know that she’d be joining her next year! That’s right; Gigi’s coming in hot for the 2018 show!

“Excited to watch my gorg little sis (so proud @bellahadid) and all my angelic friends tonight #vsfs. HUGE love to all the girls and the whole VS team!! A year of prep and hard work deserves major celebration!!!! (Even though u never stop and you’ll already be planning ’18 tomorrow morning if not already @ed_razek),” she posted on the photo. Interesting! Though it may seem that she’s just cheering on Victoria’s Secret senior creative officer Ed Razek and his crazy work ethic, she’s totally hinting about being in next year’s show if you combine with something she tweeted earlier.

“I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year. Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can’t wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can’t wait for next year! :) x” Yay!! We were so disappointed that Gigi didn’t walk in the 2017 show, but it was out of her control. She was completely prepped to walk, but several days before the live show happened (November 20), she couldn’t make it. Rumor has it that China denied her a visa! Hopefully, that won’t happen next year, wherever the show is held!

