Is Eva Longoria Pregnant? — Why Friends Are On Major ‘Bump Watch’

Eva Longoria & husband Jose Baston have reportedly been trying to start a family since 2016. And a new report claims their dreams are finally coming true! Find out why pals think Eva’s pregnant.

Could Eva Longoria, 42, be expecting? Sources close to the actress claim it’s a strong possibility, according to OK! magazine, and that she’s been doing IVF treatments for months now! Apparently, as soon as she married third husband Jose “Pepe” Baston, 49, back in May 2016, the pair have been trying to get pregnant. “For a long time Eva had sort of given up on having kids, but finding Jose has changed all that,” an insider for the mag reportedly said. “She’s been telling pals that she’s eager to be a mom, and many suspect that she’s already pregnant!”

To help support the claim, OK! points out that Eva has been looking “fuller-figured” for the last few months. A possible explanation? Bloat-inducing IVF, which Eva has reportedly been doing since the spring. The photo below was taken on Nov. 28, 2017. On Nov. 21, the star sported a blue velvet wrap dress and, at one point, even looked down and placed her hands on her stomach. Click here to see gorgeous pics of celebs’ baby bumps.

In addition, insiders told the media outlet that as of late, Eva has also been avoiding alcohol completely. “It’s not her style at all,” a source explained. “So her friends are on bump watch!” Before anyone gets carried away though, looking “puffy” does NOT mean someone is pregnant. Let’s not forget that back in April, Eva was forced to shoot down pregnancy rumors after pics surfaced of herself sporting a bulging belly. “I’m not pregnant,” she told her fans via Snapchat. “Just eating a lot of cheese, a lot of wine, a lot of pancakes. I looked so fat, but that happens to people.” Yes it does, Eva!

Pregnant or not, apparently Eva and Jose HAVE been hoping to start a family together, and we wish them the best! “They’ve been trying since their wedding,” a source told OK! “In a perfect world, Eva would become a mom by her 43rd birthday next spring.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think Eva is actually pregnant? Do you think she and Jose will ever start a family together?