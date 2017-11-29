Did Kim Kardashian Copy Beyoncé With Her Nude Glitter Shoot? See Pics

Kim Kardashian’s recent nude glitter photo shoot is eerily similar to a shoot Beyoncé did back in 2013. Compare the two pictures here!

While Kim Kardashian, 37, may be good about keeping receipts when it comes to Taylor Swift, 27, Beyoncé, 36, might have some receipts that expose how the reality TV star copied one of her nude photo shoots. First, we reported how Beyoncé talked trash about Kim’s platinum look at the wedding of Serena Williams, 36, which led to Kim thinking Bey was just being a “jealous hater,” and now it appears Kim’s most recent photo shoot for KKW Beauty is almost an exact copy of Beyoncé’s Flaunt magazine glittery photo shoot from 2013. Uh, hello, Ryan Murphy? We think we have the new subjects for whatever Feud sequel you might have brewing. While you wonder if they two will every become friends again, you’re definitely going to want to check out Beyoncé in her glittered-out appearance below. Either Kim deliberately copied her look, or this is all just one major coincidence. Bey’s photo shoot was four years ago — maybe Kim just didn’t research whether that specific look had been done before?

The two frenemies have been at odds of late. Recently, Beyoncé leaked pictures of her twins Sir and Rumi Carter, and a source EXCLUSIVELY told us that she timed the leak to directly compete against Kim’s recent baby shower. You know the beef is getting real considering they’re getting their kids involved.

Time will tell whether or not Kim has an explanation for the nude glittery looks that are strikingly similar. As you go back and forth between Kim’s and Bey’s photo shoots, check out these pics of celebs, including Kim, rocking sexy suits.

@Beyonce covers Flaunt Magazine in nothing but bronze glitter! pic.twitter.com/08CSzHmmGl — jerick (@jrkvsl_) July 10, 2013

