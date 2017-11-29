Did Beyonce Diss Kim Kardashian’s Platinum Hair At Serena Williams’ Wedding?

Did queen B just diss the queen of the internet? A new report claims the Beyonce and Kim Kardashian made things pretty awkward at Serena Williams’ wedding with this awkward exchange…

Did Beyonce, 36, and Kim Kardashian, 37, bring their differences to Serena Williams‘ wedding? — Well, according to a new report, the two didn’t make it through their mutual friend’s wedding without controversy. Although Kim and Bey were reportedly spotted mingling within the same crowds, “there was no interaction [between them] at all,” a source tells In Touch Weekly. And, get this — “Beyonce was heard saying Kim looked ridiculous with her platinum blonde hair,” the insider alleged. “It got back to Kim and she thought Beyonce was just being a jealous hater.” Hmm…

The mag even goes as far as to report that Serena asked both Kim and Bey to leave their tumultuous husbands — JAY-Z, 47, and Kanye West, 40 — at home as a way to dodge drama on her wedding day. However, this report came on the same day JAY-Z revealed that although his relationship with Kanye is “complicated,” deep down, there’s always love between them. Not to mention, we’re all adults here, so it’s highly unlikely that the two power couples would start trouble in a public place, especially Serena’s wedding.

Regardless of what’s going on behind the scenes involving Bey and Kim, one this is for sure — Serena’s not getting involved. “Serena refuses to take sides between Kim and Beyonce,” a source close to Serena told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She loves them both and doesn’t want to get involved in their beef. Serena has been friends with Kim and with Beyonce for years —she had no hesitation when it came to inviting them to her wedding, she just made it clear that she didn’t want any drama.”

