Bella Hadid Had A Flirty Moment With Miguel At VS Show Just Days After Reuniting With The Weeknd

Does Bella Hadid have her eye on Miguel? The pair shared a super cute moment during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and now we can’t help but wonder if these two are the next hot couple!

Bella Hadid, 21, might have her eye on someone new, even despite reuniting with her ex, The Weekend, just recently. During the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday, November 29, the supermodel had a very flirty exchange with none other than singer Miguel, 32. It all went down during Miguel’s performance, in which the sexy models strutted their stuff around him on stage. However, when Bella came out on the catwalk, Miguel made a beeline for her while he was singing. Without missing a beat Miguel offered Bella his hand, and in a flirty return she pointed right at him before taking it. The pair held hands as Bella made her way down the rest of the catwalk, and she even started to dance by doing a little shimmy and putting her free hand up over her head. Sexy!

The pair didn’t meet up again on stage during that performance, but when Bella began to make her way back she caught Miguel’s eye once again. If you look closely, you can see that Miguel spots Bella and follows after her for a moment before turning his attention back to the crowd. Puppy love, anyone? The moment was incredibly cute, and although it’s pretty common for VSFS performers to interact with the models during the show, this seemed to have an added spark to it. We sure hope Bella’s ex, The Weeknd, wasn’t watching!

