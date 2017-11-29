Angelina Jolie Reportedly Desperate For Brad Pitt Reconciliation: Why He’d Never Take Her Back

Does Angelina Jolie want a second chance with Brad Pitt? A new report claims the actress wants to reconcile with her estranged husband, but he’s NOT having it.

Are Angelina Jolie, 42, and Brad Pitt, 53, really over each other? Angelina reportedly wants to fix things with her estranged husband, but Brad’s not budging, according to a report from Life & Style. “She’s been in tears over losing him,” a source told the magazine. “She’s told friends, ‘I made the mistake of a lifetime.'” But if the actress is still pining for her ex, it seems the feeling isn’t mutual. “Brad feels too much damage has been done and she’s tormented him for too long to consider taking her back” the source said. “He doesn’t trust her anymore.” Ouch?!

Brangelina were together for 12 years (and married for two) before Angelina filed for divorce in Sept. 2016. Their divorce hasn’t been finalized yet, which has suggested to fans of the couple that there’s still a chance at reconciliation, but it doesn’t look likely if Brad truly “doesn’t trust” Angelina anymore. The indefinite separation has probably impacted the pair’s six children the most, though. As we’ve previously reported, Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9, would love it if they could spend the upcoming Christmas holiday with both of their parents, a source told HollywoodLife.com.

While the couple have yet to finalize their divorce, it could just be because they’re two incredibly busy people. The Girl, Interrupted actress recently addressed the topic of sexual abuse when she gave a powerful keynote speech before the U.N. Peacekeeping Defense Ministerial Conference in Vancouver on Nov. 15. “All too often, these kinds of crimes against women are laughed off, depicted as a minor offense by someone who cannot control themselves, as an illness, or as some kind of exaggerated sexual need,” Angelina said. “But a man who mistreats women is not oversexed. He is abusive.” We could all benefit more from hearing these sorts of messages from women in Hollywood, and we applaud Angelina for prioritizing these discussions.

