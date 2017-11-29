Adriana Lima, Bella Hadid & More: Sexy In Leather & Lace at VS Fashion Show Viewing Party

The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was bigger and better than ever and the models gathered to watch the show in NYC on Nov. 28 looking HOT, HOT, HOT!

Adriana Lima was stunning in black pants with a slit on the side and a black blazer. She put her cleavage on display in a bedazzled bra top from the VS x Balmain collection, which you can actually buy in Victoria’s Secret stores and online at 10am EST! It’s $249, but it’s a show-stopper! Stella Maxwell went topless in a sheer, black lace outfit. She pulled her long blonde hair up into a faux bob and wore sexy cat eye makeup. Bella Hadid wore a red Atsuko Kudo latex dress that was tighter than tight! It fit her like a glove — Kim Kardashian is a fan of this brand, too, and has worn their latex dressed on multiple occasions.