Leslie Odom Jr.: 5 Things To Know About The VS Fashion Show Performer

Actor and singer Leslie Odom Jr. thrilled the worldwide audience when he performed at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. We’ve got five things to know about this amazingly talented Tony winner.

Fans of Broadway musical sensation Hamilton are already well aware of 36-year-old Leslie Odom Jr.’s incredible talent. He brought his performing pipes to a whole new audience when he delivered killer tunes during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show that aired on CBS on Nov. 28. He joined the likes of Harry Styles, 23, and Chinese singer Jane Zhang. as the musical guests while the gorgeous models strutted down the runway in sexy lingerie at the show taped earlier in the month in Shanghai. We’ve got five things to know about the incredibly gifted actor and singer.

1. Leslie is a Tony and Grammy award-winning performer.

He won Broadway’s highest honor for his role as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, taking home the 2016 Tony for Best Actor in a Musical. He also won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album since he was the principal vocalist on it.

2. Leslie made his Broadway debut in the hit musical Rent.

Talk about shooting for the stars! His first appearance on Broadway was in 1998 when at just 17-years-old he played the role of Paul in Rent, which was the hottest musical going at the time.

3. Leslie has appeared on numerous TV shows.

He had a recurring role on CSI: Miami from 2003-2006. He starred in NBC’s ill-fated Broadway musical-drama Smash from 2012-2013. The network folks liked him, as he went on to play the recurring role of Reverend Curtis Scott on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit between 2013 and 2015. See pics from the Victoria’ s Secret Fashion Show, here.

4. Leslie is a married father.

He met future bride Nicolette Kloe Robinson when she was a theater student at UCLA in 2008. They married four years later in 2012 and the couple just became first-time parents this year, welcoming daughter Lucille Ruby on April 23, 2017.

5. Leslie has recorded two albums.

In 2016 he released a self-titled debut album and followed it up the same year with a holiday album called Simply Christmas.

#VSFashionShow airs tonight on CBS at 10/9c

Highkey one of the top ten greatest days of my whole life. Have a viewing party. It's a beautiful show. pic.twitter.com/39LnUiyp5M — Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) November 28, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Leslie’s performance during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?