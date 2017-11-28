West Virginia Man Who Got 11-Year-Old Pregnant & Forced Her To Get Abortion Won’t Go To Jail

So sick! A man in West Virginia who allegedly raped an 11-year-girl, got her pregnant and forced her to have an abortion is avoiding jail time. We’ve got the details.

The justice system in this country is a really screwed up place. At least it is in West Virginia where Michael Joe Adkins has been convicted of getting an 11-year-old girl pregnant and forcing her to have an abortion. He’s not going to serve a single day in jail as he took a plea deal where he was given five years probation and 50 years of court supervision when he was sentenced in Cabell County on November 16, according to the The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington. He’ll also have to register as a sex offender and seek therapy, but what kind of punishment is that for allegedly raping a child! NO JAIL TIME??? It was so insane that even the judge in the case was completely appalled by the plea deal and openly said he hopes Adkins violates his probation so he can send him to prison where he rightfully belongs.

Adkins stood accused of allegedly raping a then-11-year-old girl at his home in Ona, WV between October 2010 and February 2011 and forcing to have an abortion in March of 2011. He and his now estranged wife Amanda were charged with a range of sexual assault violations. Somehow his lawyer got the prosecution to agree to what is called a Kennedy plea in 2015 ,which meant that he was willing to concede that there was enough evidence for a conviction without actually admitting his guilt. Family members of the girl — who is now 18 — told the court that to this day she lives in fear of Adkins.

Judge Paul Farrell during sentencing was disgusted by this total miscarriage of justice and told Adkins, “I’m just going to be blunt: I hope you screw up during those 50 years so I can send you to prison.” He added, “If you violate any of the terms and conditions in the next 50 years, then the court can send you to prison – and I’m hoping that’s the case, because you should go to prison for what you did.” Not only is Adkins not serving any prison time for what he allegedly did to the little girl, his wife avoided time in jail as well. In 2015 by pled guilty to child neglect charges and received 18 months probation and 10 years of supervised release. Both of these two belong behind bars!

