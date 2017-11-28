Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Is Sexier Than Ever — See Adriana Lima & More

Shanghai nights! The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show went off without a hitch as 55 models strutted down the runway to the sounds of Harry Styles and Miguel. See PICS!

Despite rumors and reports, the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was bigger and better than ever. “This will, without question, be the biggest fashion event in history and our most ambitious show by far,” Ed Razek, who is the executive producer of the Fashion Show and chief creative officer at Victoria’s Secret, told PEOPLE just before the show. “The event is well in hand and coming together beautifully. We have more models than ever before — 55 representing 17 countries, and four world-class entertainers.”

Indeed it was a spectacle, as Harry Styles, Grammy winner Miguel, Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., and Chinese star Jane Zhang took to the stage to perform as models like Adriana Lima, Bella Hadid and Alessandra Ambrosio strutted down the runway in the hottest lingerie. Alessandra announced just before the show to ET that this will be her last after 17 years! The show was held at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, which has a capacity of 18,000 people, so it truly was bigger than ever!

We missed seeing stars like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner on the runway, and Behati Prinsloo had to skip the show because she is about six months pregnant! Even so, there were so many gorgeous looks, including the $2 million Fantasy Bra worn by Lais Ribeiro. We also LOVED seeing Elsa Holk wearing wings covered in 250,000 Swarovski crystals! See sexy pics in the gallery attached and watch the show on CBS on November 28th at 10pm!

