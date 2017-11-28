The Victoria’s Secret & Balmain Collection Has Been Revealed & It’s Everything

Designer fashions be damned! The Balmain x Victoria’s Secret collection is coming to the masses VERY soon and we got an exclusive sneak peek!

The Victoria’s Secret and Balmain collection is here! It hits VS stores on November 29, but fans can see the complete collection modeled by Angels like Lily Alridge, Alessandra Ambrosio, Martha Hunt, Stella Maxwell and many more when the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs on CBS at 10pm EST on November 28! I got an up-close and personal look at the collection on mannequins AND models Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, and Romee Strijd at a VS event on the morning of November 28! See pics and videos on my Instagram story — @DoryLarrabee and on @HollywoodLifeBeauty.

The collection is absolutely STUNNING. It’s totally a rock and roll, punk angel look! The designs are layered with crystals, spikes, and metal “fringe.” There are “graffiti” inspired pieces, and an entire red plaid section. Balmain‘s Creative Director Olivier Rousteing designed the capsule collection and it’s show-stopping! The collection will be available just hours after the Fashion Show airs and you can buy bra tops, panties, t-shirts and more — pieces that are straight off the VS Fashion Show runway! The most gorgeous, sparkly bra top you’ve ever seen, which we just saw on Josephine costs around $250, but many of the other pieces are much more affordable! Perfect for a Christmas wish list!

HollywoodLifers, did you love seeing the VS x Balmain collection at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show? Are you going to shop the collection?