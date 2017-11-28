The Weeknd Deleted All Pics Of Selena Gomez On Instagram Proving They’re Over For Good

It’s not over until you delete all traces of your ex on social media! The Weeknd just purged his Instagram of every pic that included Selena Gomez because they’re DONE.

The Weeknd just took a move right out of Calvin Harris‘ playbook. The 27-year-old took a little scroll through his own Instagram page and deleted whatever he felt was no longer relevant to his current life — namely, his former 10-month relationship with Selena Gomez, 25. Every single photo that used to include his past lover no longer exists on the star’s social media account because apparently that’s just what you do after you break up with a high-profile celebrity nowadays.

The pair broke up in October, and things have seemed relatively calm since then. Selena even wore the “Starboy” singer’s jacket while out for a bike ride a couple days after the news about their split broke. But then, the “Wolves” singer unfollowed her ex on Instagram on Nov. 17. after he was spotted hanging out with his former flame Bella Hadid, 21. The Weeknd then repaid the favor ten days later. But apparently, The Weekend, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, decided that wasn’t final enough. You could always just refollow! But deleting posts off your account? Now that’s permanent! See a timeline of their relationship here.

Four images are noticeably missing from The Weeknd’s page: one of the former couple wearing matching shoes, another of them together at the Met Gala, a solo pic of Selena, and a snap of Sel kissing The Weeknd’s cheek. It’s a good thing the “Bad Liar” singer is close friends with Taylor Swift, 27. Tay could probably give her some really good advice on what to do when your ex quietly erases all evidence of your relationship. (Hint: you just purge your own Insta). Every photo of the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer is still up on Selena’s account, but she could still delete them, if she so chooses. Only time will tell!

