‘The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani & Emily V. Gordon: Telling Our Story Made Us ‘Stronger’

Kumail Nanjiani, 39, and Emily V. Gordon, 38, risked everything when they decided to tell their super personal relationship story in The Big Sick. When HollywoodLife caught up with them at the 2017 Gotham Awards on Monday, November 27 in New York City, the cute couple opened up about how making the critically acclaimed film affected their relationship. “I think at times it was difficult, but then it also made us stronger. It was both,” Emily, who wrote the script and produced the film told HollywoodLife. Aw!

“Yeah, it brought us closer together,” Kumail added, agreeing with his wife. “I think we understand each other more, I think we’re closer, I think our marriage is even stronger than it was.” Emily added, “We work really well together. So not all of it was difficult, but we were plumbing pretty intense emotional depths so that could be difficult. And sometimes we did disagree, and we just put those into the script.” And it worked! Not only is The Big Sick extremely heartfelt, it’s based on the early days of their relationship when Emily (spoiler alert) nearly died shortly after they broke up for the first time. Kumail and Emily even told HollywoodLife they definitely have plans to work together again, but joked that they need a “decade” to recover from working on something so, so personal to them.

Emily even shared that talking about their personal life so much has been exhausting. “I think it is interesting because people ask you pretty personal questions and you’re like, well you shouldn’t be able to ask me that! Or like, oh yeah, you definitely can, we made a movie about it,” Emily explained. “So we’re kind of learning how to navigate that and keep ourselves safe and well. I know that sounds, I’m a therapist, that’s the therapist part of me talking. Keeping your own boundaries while still giving, doing what you’re there to do. Promote the movie and be excited that people are even asking about the movie.”

