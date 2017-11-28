Naya Rivera’s Husband Ryan Dorsey Reveals They’re Going Through ‘Difficult Time’ After Her Arrest

Ryan Dorsey broke his silence over wife Naya Rivera’s shocking arrest for alleged domestic battery. Ryan said the family’s just looking for some privacy after the incident.

“This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I,” Ryan Dorsey, 34, tweeted in a statement on Tuesday, November 28. “This isn’t some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially ‘the media’ please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated. Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgement, and as negative a situation like this is, with positivity and love. Thanks.”

Ryan, and wife Naya Rivera, 30, have had one hell of a week. Naya was arrested for misdemeanor battery charges on November 25, after Ryan called 911 and said that his wife was “out of control.” You can listen to the audio from the 911 in the video above. He claimed that Naya “got physical,” allegedly striking him in the face, and appeared to have been drinking. He said that his father was present, but it wasn’t clear if their young son was there, too. Police were dispatched to their home in West Virginia. You can watch video of Naya’s arrest and arraignment HERE.

Naya and Ryan have a “toxic relationship,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Obviously. But, “Naya and Ryan really love each other,” even though “they fight all the time. The Thanksgiving break was really stressful, Naya and Ryan had a number of disagreements.” It’s unclear from Ryan’s statement if he’ll forgive Naya for allegedly hitting him, or if they’ll even stay married. Domestic violence isn’t something to take lightly. Of course, these are allegations at this point.

